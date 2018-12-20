Council dispute leads to Fort Smith chief being barred from gas bar, Tim Hortons owned by band

The Chief of the Salt River First Nation in Fort Smith, N.W.T. and her sister have been barred from a local gas bar and Tim Hortons owned by the band — all because of a dispute at council, according to the chief.

Chief Frieda Martselos, along with her sister Judy Laviolette, were barred from the Petro-Canada and Tim Hortons on Wednesday, according to an order from council posted on the building's door.

A notice posted outside the Petro-Canada and Tim Hortons establishment saying Chief Frieda Martselos and her sister had been barred, effective Dec. 19, 2018 (Submitted)

Laviolette was also employed as the manager of the establishment as of last week.

Martselos claims the move was in retaliation to her refusing to approve invoices which she believes were inflated. The invoices came from relatives of some council members, including her own family, she said.

"I never expected that [response] from this council," she told CBC over the phone.

"I brought the whole issue out with regards to some of the invoices I did not agree with … I don't think it's the proper procedure."

CBC reached out to several councillors about the situation. None were immediately available for comment.