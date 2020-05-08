Salt River First Nation on flood watch as Slave River water levels rise

Salt River First Nation in Fort Smith, N.W.T. is getting ready for a possible flood.

Chief David Poitras told CBC water levels are high on the Slave River due to an ice jam moving down the river in its direction. The ice has the potential to damage some homes and the First Nation is actively watching water levels, Poitras said.

The First Nation has a few trucks on the ground that will assist its members with relocating if necessary, Poitras said.

Most of the people living in the flood-watch area are "flood-wise" elders that Poitras hopes will be able to keep the First Nation up to date on how water levels are rising.

The Slave River is downstream from the Peace-Athabasca Delta, the same water system that overflowed in Fort McMurray two weeks ago, forcing nearly 13,000 people to evacuate.

In an interview with CBC last week, Poitras said the First Nation was not expecting any extraordinary water levels this year, despite the flooding in northern Alberta.

"I believe we're pretty safe here from the flood," Poitras had said.

Parts of the First Nation have seen minor flooding in the past, Poitras added.

"I guess we're going to just have to keep up on it and watch what the river's doing," he said at the time. "If we have to, we can get moving and get something going."

Fort Smith Mayor Lynn Napier told CBC last week that Salt River First Nation is occasionally at risk of flooding, but that it was not mentioned as an area of concern in the town's emergency management meetings.

The First Nation is requesting that its residents call if or when they need help.