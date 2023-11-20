Acting chief of Salt River First Nation in N.W.T. acquitted of assault charge

The acting chief of the Salt River First Nation in the N.W.T. has been acquitted of assault.

Brad Laviolette was charged in April 2022, after a woman went to police saying he had pushed her to the ground and punched her at a home in Fort Smith, N.W.T.

Laviolette pleaded not guilty to the charge. His trial was held Friday in Fort Smith. At the conclusion, the judge acquitted Laviolette.

Laviolette was appointed chief in October 2022, six months after he was charged. The Salt River First Nation council appointed him after suspending chief Toni Heron.

The switch in leaders came less than a month after members voted Heron in as chief.