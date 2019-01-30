Young woman's death under investigation in northern Quebec

The body of a young woman was found in Salluit in northern Quebec last weekend.

A spokesperson for the Kativik Regional Police Force told CBC News that the woman's body was found in the community on Jan. 27.

They would not say when or where in the community she was found, or confirm her age.

Police said the death is considered suspicious. The Sûreté du Québec and the Kativik Regional Police Force are investigating.

Salluit is an Inuit community with a population of about 1,400 people, located at the far end of the Sugluk Inlet close to the Hudson Strait.