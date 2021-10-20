Health officials shut down Nunavik community after 1 confirmed COVID-19

Health authorities have shut down the remote fly-in Inuit community of Salluit in Nunavik, northern Quebec, after one case of COVID-19 has been confirmed.

The person did not travel, according to a Wednesday news release from the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services.. Health authorities are trying to find the source of the infection by identifying the persons's contacts, screening them and having them isolate.

The community of about 1,500 has been put on the red alert level, which effectively shuts down the community.

"People cannot visit others or host visitors, including visits between family members who don't live in the same house," the release states.

All non-essential public places are closed, including the community's two schools, its daycare, youth centre, family house, SIPPE house, church and arena. All non-essential activities have been stopped.

All flights in and out of the community are cancelled until further notice, the release states. But, it added that when essential travels are permitted, passengers will need a screening test before boarding, people arriving from another community who are not fully vaccinated will need to quarantine for 10 days and take a screening test on the fifth day.

It also stated that people returning home to Salluit from another Nunavik community won't have to quarantine or take a screening test.

Officials said there is a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the region.

It said anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or thinks they may have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, should call their CLSC/Nursing Station or the Info Health Line at 1-888-662-7482.