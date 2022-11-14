Quebec police warn of armed suspect in Salluit

Police have issued an alert for an armed suspect in Salluit, Que.

According to the alert, issued Monday morning, police are investigating an "armed and dangerous suspect" in the Salluit-Nord-du-Québec area.

The Sûreté du Québec told CBC they are looking for Danielly Kadjulik, 24, who was last seen on foot.

Police are asking people to avoid the area. Those in the affected area are advised to seek shelter indoors, lock their doors and stay away from windows.

The Sûreté du Québec also suggests people leave the area if it's safe to do so.