CBC IN TULITA
Take a look at some of the best photos from the Sahtu assembly in Tulita
CBC's Alex Brockman and Leitha Kochon spent the week in Tulita, N.W.T., covering the Sahtu assembly, telling stories and meeting with people. Here's a look at some of the photos they took along the way.
There was a lot more going on at the assembly outside the meeting hours
People from across the Sahtu region of the Northwest Territories met in Tulita this week for the Sahtu Secretariat's annual meeting and assembly.
The week also marked the 25th anniversary of the Sahtu Dene Métis Land Claim, signed in 1993.
The meetings covered the usual business of Northern assemblies, electing a new chair of Sahtu Secretariat Inc., the administrative body made up of the seven land claim corporations, reviewing the finances and hearing from the region's MLA and MP.
But there was more than that happening, especially in the evenings after the meetings wrapped up. There were poker tournaments, jigging contests and drum dancing.
