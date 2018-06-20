Breastfeeding mother denied extra escort for son's medical travel

A woman in the Sahtu says she has been receiving "the runaround" after asking the N.W.T. government for a second escort for her son's medical appointments in Alberta.

Rebecca Gully, of Fort Good Hope, said she is the only family member who understands the complexity of her son's medical history and the best person to advocate for him to doctors and nurses.

Her son, Clyde Caesar, is receiving a series of treatments in Edmonton to help fix his difficulties with walking. Gully wants to be there with him for those treatments.

But she also has an eight-month-old daughter, Amelia, who she's breastfeeding. That makes medical travel tough.

"It's hard to hold one son and hold my daughter and with our luggage travelling that far," she said. "That is a lot."

Woman wants partner's help

Gully asked the N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority if her common-law partner, Mackenzie Caesar, could get funding to come with her to Edmonton.

Gully said Caesar is not skilled with reading and writing and it would be difficult for him to advocate for their son as an escort alone. But, he would be able to help her, she said.

The family also received written support for Gully's request to have Caesar travel with the family.

A letter from Dr. John Andersen of Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital in Edmonton, dated May 4, states: "Given that the family has another young child, it would be reasonable to have an additional escort to be in Edmonton with the family to assist with the care of the children."

Request for second escort denied

So far, help from the territory hasn't been forthcoming. Gully travelled alone with her son and daughter to Edmonton on the week of June 6 for a procedure, she said.

She shared an email dated June 14, from the N.W.T. health authority, that said her request for a second escort for a trip from June 19 to July 4 had been declined because the reason for her request did not meet its "policies on medical travel."

Gully also showed CBC a letter dated June 14 that she said went to the deputy minister.

"It was very difficult the last trip," she wrote in the letter. "While he [my son] was going into his appointment, I had to get a nurse to hold my daughter while I took my son in so he [could] be calm while they put him under anesthesia."

Gully said the deputy minister denied her request for a second escort as well.

Tangle of events

On June 19, Gully was expected to travel alone again and stay in Edmonton with her children for two weeks, until July 4.

But that morning, Gully said her appointment had been postponed. She said she got a call saying she was no longer allowed to travel to Alberta with her baby.

Then, hours later, Gully said she and her baby had been re-approved with a "one-time exception." However, she was told she could not be an escort for her son, with her baby in tow, in the future.

When asked what rules might prevent a breastfeeding mother from being a suitable escort, Healy, with the health department, said: "Authorized non-medical escorts are expected to accompany the patient to all appointments, stay at the same facility and/or accommodation as the patient, and be available to assist the patient with his or her needs at all times.

"Bringing another child on medical travel may affect an escort's ability to do this."

Gully told CBC in a text message that she is continuing to look for other funding for a second escort.

"I'm tired," said Gully, from the airport in Norman Wells. "For them to say no this morning and then all of a sudden call me to say I'm jumping on a charter to come here ... it's just been stressful."

Difficult balance

When asked for an interview about the N.W.T.'s medical escorting policy, David Maguire, a spokesperson for the N.W.T. health authority, told CBC News it doesn't respond to questions about specific cases. A spokesperson for Health Minister Glen Abernathy also declined to comment on the case.

However, the N.W.T. government's policy on medical travel says the deputy minister can grant a second escort for patients in rare situations through an appeal process.

Damien Healy, a health department spokesperson, said a second escort is typically only granted in extreme situations — for example, if two parents are learning to care for a child with a complex condition, or if the child is expected to receive a serious diagnosis.

Family-friendly solutions difficult, says expert

Dr. David Snadden, a professor with the University of Northern British Columbia's Northern Medical Program, said stories like Gully's are part of a challenge across Canada.

"Rural communities in general don't have great experiences with transport to health care," he said, adding there is a balance between what patients want and "what you can actually deliver."

"We'd all love to have our whole family with us ... but sometimes it's just not possible," he said. "Trying to develop a solution that is patient- and family-friendly is something we should all be trying to do, but trying to achieve it is quite hard."