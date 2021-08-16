N.W.T. officials to give update on Sahtu COVID-19 cluster

Northwest Territories officials are set to give a media briefing on the recent cases of COVID-19.

Premier Caroline Cochrane is set to be part of the update, along with Health Minister Julie Green and Paulie Chinna, MLA for the Sahtu. Dr. Kami Kandola, the chief public health officer, and Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, the territorial medical director, will also attend.

The briefing is set to run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. MT.

CBC will run the live briefing here on our website, and on the CBC NWT Facebook page.

A containment ordered was issued Sunday for Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake, N.W.T., after cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in both communities, and probable cases were identified in Deline and Yellowknife.

For the next 10 days as of Sunday night, anyone who was not fully vaccinated and was in Fort Good Hope or Colville Lake between Aug. 5 to 15 should isolate for 10 days and arrange for COVID-19 testing. Anyone who was vaccinated but visited those communities in the same time frame should self-monitor for symptoms starting now, and arrange for COVID-19 testing at the first sign of any symptoms.