Sahtu leaders respond to criticisms on purchase of Canol Outfitters

A three-year controversy surrounding the purchase of an outfitting company in the Sahtu region of the Northwest Territories came to a head last week at the Sahtu Assembly.

Canol Outfitters, previously known as Rams Head Outfitters, was purchased in 2017 by the Sahtu Land Corporations for $5.8 million. Much of that money came from a loan from the Sahtu Secretariat Inc. (SSI). At the time of the sale, then-chair of the secretariat Ethel Blondin-Andrew told CBC that the money for the loan came from a "rainy day fund"

For years, a group of Sahtu members have argued that that loan was illegal and that members weren't consulted. They also claim that loaning the money was outside of SSI's political mandate.

'Financial irregularities and wrongdoing'

On Oct. 30, Sahtu beneficiaries Raymond Yakeleya, Walter Blondin and Bobby Clement Jr. wrote a letter to Jamie Zettler, the commanding officer of the RCMP's G Division, demanding an investigation into four regional bodies: the Sahtu Secretariat Inc., the Tulita Land Corporation, the Fort Norman Metis Land Corporation and the Norman Wells Land Corporation.

In the letter the three men allege "financial irregularities and wrongdoing" surrounding the 2017 purchase of the outfitting company which they claim was done in "secret." They also say that after three years of questioning, they still don't have a clear answer of who owns the outfitting company.

When reached for comment the RCMP said that for privacy reasons they won't confirm whether they're launching an investigation.

On Thursday, during the Sahtu Assembly in Deline, Yakeleya asked leaders about the company's ownership.

SSI Chair Charles McNeely answered that it's now owned by only five land corporations: the Yamoga Land Corporation out of Fort Good Hope, the Tulita Land Corporation, the Fort Good Hope Metis Land Corporation, the Colville Lake Land Corporation and the Norman Wells Land Corporation. McNeely said two of the corporations pulled out shortly after the sale.

SSI Chair Charles McNeely says legal counsel for the secretariat is currently reviewing the letter written by Yakeleya, Walter Blondin and Bobby Clement Jr. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Yakeleya also criticized Sahtu leadership for a "lack of communication" surrounding the sale.

But many of the delegates said discussions surrounding the purchase of the outfitting company had happened at numerous previous meetings and assemblies. They also voiced their support of the purchase saying it was done in consultation with their members.

"We talk about bonds, we talk about stocks but those are outside companies that we don't see. We should be buying more things in the Sahtu that would add to our wealth, things that will be staying around after us," David Codzi, president of the Ayoni Keh Land Corporation told the assembly.

Delegates at the assembly also said the purchase was not just an investment opportunity but a cultural one.

"The federal government, a long time ago, gave access to this land to these outfitters. That was grandfathered into the land claim," Canol Outfitters president and Yamoga Land Corporation president Edwin Erutse told the assembly.

Canol Outfitters president, Edwin Erutse, said the purchase was mainly a cultural investment and an opportunity to regain control of the land surrounding the outfitting camp. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

"[The sale] was never about the money or what it's costing us. It was about getting control back of the area. Who gets access to the land. Who gets the last say? That's what really prompted us to do this."

'A good step'

After hearing from the delegates, Yakeleya made a final remark in which he thanked the leaders for their openness.

"I just want to say finally we hear something about the Ram Head after three-plus years," he said.

"This is a good step to start talking honestly. This is the only chance we'll ever have to work together and that's what we would love to do."

Yakeleya didn't say whether he would be withdrawing his request to have the groups investigated by the RCMP.