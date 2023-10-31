The 2023 candidates: Sahtu

Election day in the Northwest Territories is Nov. 14, and CBC North wants to give you the information you need to make an informed vote. We sent all the candidates a questionnaire asking them about themselves and where they stand on big issues.

Read their responses below, in alphabetical order by first name. If responses or photos are missing, it's because the candidate has not yet sent us their answers. We will add answers as we get them.

Responses have been edited for clarity, but reflect the candidates' own words and views.

Daniel McNeely. (Facebook)

Why are you running for office?

As a long-time, born-and-raised Sahtu resident, I see a huge need for progress.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

Private sector, hands-on experiences and experiences gained from being an MLA in the 18th assembly.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

There are several, in this order:

Mental health. Economy. Cost of living. Climate change.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

Same as above with addition of point 5: Education.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

Territorial leadership in experiences.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

Progress in all five points mentioned earlier.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

Continue bilateral talks with settled regional land claim organizations and the intergovernmental council to seek common mandate issues.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

Climate change is here. We need strategic planning for "adaptation."

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

Review current project funding commitments and move to procurement.

Review the resource development strategy and devolution.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes, I live in my Sahtu riding.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

Yes.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

I will consider.

Delphine Pierrot. (Submitted)

Why are you running for office?

I have a strong voice and I can advocate on issues that are important for the Sahtu region residents.

I am very kind, open and approachable. As a sober, passionate and educated Indigenous woman, I am confident that I can strongly represent the Sahtu residents in the 20th Legislative Assembly.

I live in the community, and I know the issues and concerns well as I am a resident of Fort Good Hope.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

I bring with me a wealth of knowledge, leadership experience and a strong voice. I have had a career with the GNWT for the past 19 years, and I understand the policies and regulations of the GNWT. My background is in social health and I have worked as a social worker, probation officer, chief, mayor, addiction counsellor and regional supervisor of a social health program. I also sat on several boards and committees, and represent the Sahtu on the NWT Status of Women Council.

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

Climate change is one issue that is the biggest challenge to the territories and the way we respond to emergencies. We need to reorganize our departments. Also the cost of living, which increased because of the wildfires.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

The biggest issue in the Sahtu would be the isolation. The Sahtu region is the last isolated region that is only accessible by fly-in and by the winter road season. This has a huge impact on the cost of living for all residents. The cost of heating fuel, gasoline, aviation fuel, food and airline costs are very high.

The region needs the Mackenize Valley Highway (MVH) built sooner rather than later. The MVH will bring down the cost of living dramatically. It will also bring many employment, training and tourism opportunities to the Sahtu region. It will improve housing issues, healthcare and resupply for all five communities.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

We must improve how the bureaucracy in the larger communities allocate funds and provide services to the regions in a fair way. You can see a disparity in funding and services in the Sahtu, for example, with capital planning to allocate funds for housing. Yellowknife receives most of the funds and Sahtu communities will only receive about 17 per cent of the funds. By the time the community receives the housing funds, there is not much left.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

I would push more housing units, proper home renovations and reduce the waitlist for public housing. The Mackenzie Valley Highway would also be a priority on the agenda, and better health care with more on-the-land healing camps.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

I would improve the relationship with the regional leaders by ensuring active transparency, as well as open and honest communications. Our Indigenous governments should be recognized equally at all discussions.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

Climate change is a global issue. It is massive. It's time to have a territorial gathering of scientists and the elders of this land, and seek recommendations from such forums.

How the GNWT reacted to the wildfires needs to be reviewed thoroughly. This year was an El Nino year. It's predicted that next summer will be another dry summer. We could face more wildfire. we need to be proactive, make sure all regions have an emergency plan in place. The Environment and Climate Change department needs to be ready for another super dry summer.

We also faced the lowest water level in the Sahtu region. The cancellation of the supply barges in the Sahtu region placed a huge impact on all residents, businesses and all services providers. The GNWT had no emergency preparedness plan. There was not enough support for all front line workers, no trauma response support for residents who were evacuated to other communities plus no plan to reimburse the community governments of the financial debt incurred.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

The GNWT should place a priority on finalizing land claim and self-government agreements for communities and regions that want them. These agreements can increase capacity and employment in small communities and bring large amounts of federal implementation funding directly to some of the communities and regions where it is needed the most. Recognizing the jurisdiction of Indigenous nations and providing them adequate resources to manage their affairs can put them in a position where they are growing the economy, i.e., it's better to have multiple governments addressing this issue than leaving it with the GNWT alone.

In order to finalize these agreements, the GNWT will have to review its negotiating policies and mandates in collaboration with Indigenous peoples to remove barriers and advance negotiations.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English and North Slavey (intermediate).

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes, I reside in Fort Good Hope.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

No, I would not seek a cabinet position. I would continue to stay focused on the Sahtu region issues, relationship with the leadership and residents' concerns for the next four years.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

No, I would not.