Students sent home after bomb threat at Yellowknife Catholic schools

Students at two Yellowknife Catholic schools were sent home Thursday morning after a bomb threat was made against St. Patrick High School.

Students at St. Patrick — and Weledeh Catholic School, located in the adjoining building — were sent to the gym at the nearby Sir John Franklin High School. Parents and guardians were then asked to pick up their children.

On social media, St. Patrick School said classes have been cancelled for the rest of the day "due to safety concerns."

Classes at Weledeh Catholic School are also cancelled.

At this time, no other schools have been impacted.

Weledeh Catholic School in Yellowknife. (Steve Silva/CBC)

The Yellowknife RCMP says St. Patrick staff contacted them about the bomb threat around 8:30 Thursday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m., RCMP officers said they were "in the process of securing and searching the school."

A police dog and at least four police vehicles are on scene.

The RCMP is asking the public to stay away from the scene, and to contact the Yellowknife RCMP or Crimestoppers if they have any information about the threats.