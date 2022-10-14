Sachs Harbour, N.W.T., resupply barge won't make it this year

Nunakput MLA Jackie Jacobson said the resupply barge for Sachs Harbour, N.W.T., won't be making it to the community this year due to weather.

A "rough season" with high winds in the Beaufort Delta region is to blame, the MLA said. Jacobson said he's now waiting on an update from the territory on plans to have the materials flown to the community instead.

Jacobson said he's keeping the mayors in the communities of that region appraised on the situation, as a similar problem almost came up for Paulatuk.

He said he asked the Canadian Coast Guard last week for possible assistance, but was told it was not possible for them to help due to a lack of ice breaker capabilities in the area.

He said Infrastructure Minister Diane Archie reassured him that there is enough diesel fuel for the community, enough gasoline and enough Jet A fuel, so there won't be any flight disruptions.

Jacobson said he was also reassured by the minister that there would be no cost to the community to fly in the goods, nor would there be a price increase to the goods flown in.

Sachs Harbour sits on the edge of the Arctic Ocean and is the Northwest Territories's most northerly community. Jacobson said the barges that come in are "lifelines" for the community.

Nunakput MLA Jackie Jacobson. (Sara Minogue/CBC)

"The biggest saving grace I guess for this is going to be no cost increase for the groceries and stuff dry goods material coming in," he said.

"I'm holding him accountable for that."

He added that barges should be coming into the community in late July or early August, and that this sort of delay "shouldn't be happening."

"The last three weeks I've been working with [the ministry] to try to get them [the barges] in and even going calling the Coast Guard myself to get assistance and to no avail," he said.

He said he aims to have a meeting with the minister and the mayors of the area next week.

"We're going to be sitting down and, and saying, 'what happened here, what went wrong? Where did where did MTS [Marine Transportation Services] fail, in regards to providing service for Sachs Harbour?'" he said.

"This should never have happened. I'm really disappointed. But now it's just a matter of trying to work together to get get the goods into the community."

According to a press release from the Department of Infrastructure, the barge for Sachs Harbour was turned back by a culmination of bad weather and a late start to the season – due to climate change, delayed buoy placement, and flooding in both Inuvik and Hay River."