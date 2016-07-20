Mayor of Sachs Harbour, N.W.T., dies

The mayor of Sachs Harbour, N.W.T., has died.

Floyd Lennie died late Tuesday night, according to Stephen Wylie, the community's senior administrative officer.

Lennie began his term as mayor in January, after being elected in December. However, he had served as mayor in previous years, said Wylie.

Lennie had also worked as the hamlet's foreman for more than 20 years.

Deputy mayor Norman Anikina has stepped in as mayor, and council will decide at its next meeting whether to hold a byelection. That meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, said Wylie.