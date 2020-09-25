Attention Yellowknife swimmers: the pool is set to reopen

After months of closed doors, the City of Yellowknife announced Friday morning that the Ruth Inch Memorial pool is scheduled to reopen Oct. 9.

Like many city facilities, the pool shut down earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The City of Yellowknife is pleased to confirm that it has received approval from the chief public health officer (CPHO) to reopen the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool under specific guidelines and with additional public safety measures in place," read a release from the city.

"The city requires approximately two weeks to prepare the pool for reopening, to fill the pool, treat and reheat the water, put the appropriate signage in place as set out by the CPHO, recertify staff and other necessary tasks to ensure the [pool] opens in-line with all public health orders."

According to the city's reopening plan, the pool will be under reduced capacity and will involve new procedures.

The steam room will be closed. Lane swimming will be available for five to 15 people at a time (to a maximum of two swimmers per lane). Public swim times will be able to accommodate up to 25 people, as will private facility rentals.

Other aquatic programs, such as aqua jog and aqua fit, will be able to have up to 20 participants.

The hot tub will be able to accommodate five people in assigned spots, two metres apart.

A regular sanitization schedule will also be in effect, as will other protocols.

The pool will be refilled Friday. The city says to facilitate that, the off-leash dog park behind the Yellowknife Community Arena will be accessible by walk-in only until 4 p.m. Friday.

The city says more details will be posted next week to its website, including how to sign up to use the pool.

"The city would like to thank residents for their ongoing patience and co-operation as staff work to resume services in a planned and safe manner," the city said.