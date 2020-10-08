Yellowknife's Ruth Inch Memorial Pool set to reopen

Yellowknife's Ruth Inch Memorial Pool officially reopens Friday with a new schedule and a slew of public safety measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pool shut down months ago at the onset of the pandemic, leaving swimmers high and dry.

But before dipping their toes back in the water, residents will need to reserve a spot by either registering online or calling ahead.

Swimmers will also need to complete a contact tracing form in order to enter the facility. Spectators are not permitted at this time.

Guidelines on the city's website ask people to come dressed in their swim wear.

Masks mandatory, showers unavailable

Masks or face coverings are mandatory on arrival until the start of your swim. Children under two, or persons with an underlying medical condition or disability that inhibits their ability to wear a face covering are exempt, says the city.

"Each user will be provided with a storage container to store their clothes and any personal items during their swim," read a news release from the city.

"Users will not be able to use the shower facilities following their swim and should collect their belongings from their containers and leave the building within 10 minutes of the end of their swim time."

The statement said staff will be monitoring the water every hour, and sanitizing surfaces several times a day.

The city also asks residents who are sick to stay home.

The complete swim schedule is available on the city's website.

People can also register by calling 867-920-5683. Reservations can be made up to a week in advance.