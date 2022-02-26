Russian alcohol pulled from N.W.T., Yukon liquor stores in response to Ukraine invasion

Alcohol products of Russian origin are no longer being offered in N.W.T. and Yukon liquor stores due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

This comes as fighting intensifies while Russian troops close in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The decision to pull the products in the Northwest Territories was made by the N.W.T. Liquor and Cannabis Commission and announced by the territorial government on Twitter late Friday evening.

"The N.W.T. Liquor and Cannabis Commission has decided to remove products of Russian origin from its shelves in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine. Russian-made products will also no longer be available for purchase by N.W.T. liquor licence and liquor permit holders," the tweet reads.

Yukon will be doing the same as of Saturday, confirmed Daniel Carrick-Specht, the chief operating officer of the Yukon Liquor Corporation.

The two territories are the latest Canadian jurisdictions to ban alcohol products of Russian origin. A number of provinces, including Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba and Alberta, have also done so.

On Friday, N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane said the territorial government will match donations residents make to the Canadian Red Cross to support humanitarian efforts to Ukraine.

Cochrane also said she supports Canada's application of sanctions on Russia, the latest of which were announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.

"I will also be inviting further conversations with Canada to consider the needs of our Arctic in response to Russia," Cochrane said, without offering further detail.

Ukraine said more than 1,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the conflict so far. Russia did not release casualty figures.

The Ukrainian health minister has said that at least 198 Ukrainians have been killed, including three children, and more than 1,000 others wounded, but it's unclear whether the casualties include both military and civilians.