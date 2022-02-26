Russian alcohol pulled from N.W.T. liquor stores in response to Ukraine invasion

Alcohol products of Russian origin are no longer being offered in N.W.T. liquor stores due to the country's invasion of the Ukraine.

This comes as fighting intensifies while Russian troops close in on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

The decision that was made by the N.W.T. Liquor and Cannabis Commission was announced by the territorial government on twitter late Friday evening.

"Russian-made products will also no longer be available for purchase by NWT liquor licence and liquor permit holders," the tweet reads.

The N.W.T. is the latest Canadian jurisdiction to ban alcohol products of Russian origin. Provinces including Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba and Alberta have also done so.

On Friday at the legislature, N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane said the territorial government will match donations residents make to the Canadian Red Cross to support humanitarian efforts to Ukraine.

Cochrane said she supports Canada's application of sanctions, announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.

"I will also be inviting further conversations with Canada to consider the needs of our Arctic in response to Russia," Cochrane said, without offering further detail.

In the conflict, Ukraine said more than 1,000 Russian soldiers have been killed so far.

Russia did not release casualty figures. The Ukrainian health minister says that 198 people have been killed, including three children, and more than 1,000 others have been wounded, but it's unclear whether the casualties include both military and civilians.