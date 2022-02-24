'It's really scary': Yukoner worries about family in Ukraine after Russian invasion

Natalya Spassova has been keeping in touch with her relatives in Ukraine every day through social media but she's worried that could end at any moment if their internet is cut.

"Everybody hoped Putin would not cross the border and come with [an] army. And it's already happened," Spassova said on Thursday morning from her home in Whitehorse.

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border and accused Moscow of unleashing a "full-scale war."

Spassova has been watching the news closely. She grew up in Ukraine and moved to Canada in 2003. She still has family, including her mother and siblings, in the southern port city of Odessa.

"It's really scary, especially for my mom, too. She's 85, and she experienced [the] Second World War. She was a child of the war, and she's very old and for sure it's reminding [her] about war," Spassova said.

"You know, I have a peaceful life. I have a good life here. I have a family, two kids. I have a boyfriend and I have a steady job and like, you know, we have food, we are secure. I can't imagine being worried somebody can kill you."

Spassova says the Russian invasion is particularly scary for her mother Zinaida Sarukhanyan, seen here on a visit to Yukon with Spassova's niece and daughter. (Submitted by Natalya Spassova)

Spassova, who works in a Whitehorse hair salon, says lots of people were coming in to talk to her on Thursday and offer support.

'Blatant violation of international law,' says premier

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver, speaking at a news conference about COVID-19 on Thursday, began by referring to the "deeply disturbing events" in Ukraine.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine is completely unjustified and it is a blatant violation of international law," Silver said.

"We condemn Russian aggression in the strongest possible terms and we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine during these extremely difficult times."

'We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,' said Yukon Premier Sandy Silver on Thursday. (Jackie Hong/CBC Yukon)

Silver said the government has been in contact with Yukoners who have family in Ukraine, and also with Yukon MP Brendan Hanley, but did not offer specifics.

Silver also referred to his government's recent move to streamline the Yukon Nominee Program, through which local businesses can hire foreign workers to fill job vacancies. He suggested that could make it easier for Ukrainians to come to Yukon right now.

Ottawa is also expediting immigration applications from Ukrainians attempting to escape the conflict in their country, said Canada's minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship on Thursday.

Spassova hopes to bring some of her relatives to Canada. She's particularly worried about her 29-year-old half-brother and 30-year-old nephew.

"I don't really want them to go to the war," she said.

"I hope they can come to Canada. I hope, I wish, it's my dream, you know, right now."