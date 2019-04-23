Skip to Main Content
Stray polar bear found roaming Russian village airlifted back to the wild
North·New

Stray polar bear found roaming Russian village airlifted back to the wild

A polar bear that was found roaming around a village in eastern Russia, hundreds of kilometres away from its usual habitat, has been airlifted back home.

Bear apparently travelled on an ice floe 700 kilometres south of Chukotka region to eastern Russia village

The Associated Press ·
In this image made from video on Monday, April 22, rescue workers handle the polar bear, shot with a tranquilizer in the village of Tilichiki, about 936 kilometres north of Petropavlosk Kamchatsky, Russian Far East. (AP Photo)

A polar bear that was found roaming around a village in eastern Russia, hundreds of kilometres away from its usual habitat, has been airlifted back home.

The exhausted-looking animal apparently travelled on an ice floe from the remote, sparsely populated Chukotka region to a village on Kamchatka, about 700 kilometres south, when it was found.

Rescue workers release the polar bear somewhere in Chukotka, Russian Far East. (AP Photo)

Russian emergency authorities on Monday mounted an operation to repatriate the bear.

A member of the response team shot a tranquillizer at the bear and put it in a container and onto a helicopter which flew to the snow-covered Chukotka.

The bear was then released into the wild.

Environmentalists say wild animals such as polar bear are suffering from the shrinking hunting environment and the receding ice as the Arctic is getting warmer.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.