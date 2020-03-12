Rupert River Cup almost lost to James Bay after snowmobile trip gone wrong

The story of how the Rupert River Cup was won over the weekend, then strapped to a snowmobile for a trip across the ice of James Bay between Waskaganish, Que and Moose Factory, Ont., is a good one.

The story of how it was lost in a blizzard halfway home is the stuff of legend.

"I told them we would take good care of it," said Jeremy Solomon-Wesley, a left winger with the Moose Factory Scrappers senior men's Class A team and the man who strapped the cup to his snowmobile after his team won against the Waskaganish Wings.

"I felt like it was my responsibility."

The Rupert River Cup Tournament is one of the largest in Eeyou Istchee, the Cree territory in northern Québec. This year, it had more than 32 teams from Cree communities on both sides of James Bay, as well as Lac Simon, an Anishinaabe community located near Val-d'Or about 550 kilometres north of Montreal. The winning team also collected a purse of $30 thousand.

Travelled to tournament by snowmobile

Jeremy Solomon-Wesley, top row 3rd from left, and his team, the Moose Factory Scrappers, won the Rupert River Cup this past weekend in Waskaganish, Que. (submitted by Jeremy Solomon-Wesley)

The Moose Factory Scrappers have taken part in the tournament since it began 13 years ago. But this year for the first time, 10 members of the team decided to make the trip by snowmobile, cutting the trip from 15 hours by highway and winter road to a mere 4 hours across the ice of James Bay.

Solomon-Wesley said everything went great on the way to Waskaganish, but the trip back was a different story.

"About half way back, as soon as we came out to Hannah Bay, that's where it got pretty windy and you barely see in front of you," he said.

A teammate said 'Where's the cup?' I felt bad. - Jeremy Solomon-Wesley, Moose Factory Scrappers

It was a while before the group realized the cup was gone.

"A teammate of mine said "where's the cup?" said Solomon-Wesley. "I was shocked. I felt bad."

Solomon-Wesley said he even turned back to look for it, but by then the wind was really blowing, so they decided to make their way home to Moose Factory and try again when the weather cleared.

The Rupert River Cup was almost completely covered by snow in Hannah's Bay in the southern end of James Bay. (submitted by Jeremy Solomon-Wesley )

Two of the group's snowmobiles also broke down — one on the way to Waskaganish and the other on the trip home, Solomon-Wesley said, adding several sleighs also broke loose. One of the snowmobiles was brought to Waskaganish and the other abandoned at a camp near Hannah Bay.

Charles J. Hester, organizer of the Rupert River Cup Tournament, said he began hearing rumours right away that the cup was lost out on the Bay, something he says only adds to the story of the cup.

"I'm sure that the NHL has lots of stories about the Stanley Cup and where it's been and the things that have happened to it. And now we can claim the same for the Rupert River Cup," Hester said with a laugh.

"Maybe 10 or 20 years from now, people will say 'Remember when the cup spent the night out on the Bay under the snow, under the stars, in minus -30 degree weather?"

Jeremy Solomon-Wesley, left, and Cody Small, right, found the cup on the bay, covered in snow. (submitted by Jeremy Solomon-Wesley )

On Wednesday, Solomon-Wesley and a teammate went back out onto Hannah's Bay, but a lot of snow had fallen. They were in the general area where they thought it might have fallen off when they caught a glint of silver.

If the cup had been completely covered by snow, it would have been lost until spring and then fallen to the bottom of the bay.

"I was so relieved. I was yelling with joy. Me and my teammate (we did) high fives out in the bay'," Solomon-Wesley said.

He said he's mostly relieved to not go down in history as 'that guy who lost the cup.'