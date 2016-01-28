Ruling allows Yukon government to disregard 'repetitious' access to information requests

Yukon's information and privacy commissioner has ruled a government department can refuse to release some records to an applicant who filed 30 access to information requests in one year.

In a ruling released Wednesday, Diane McLeod-McKay found seven of the 30 requests "were repetitious or systematic in nature" and would put an undue burden on the department.

The name of the government department is redacted in the 64-page decision. That's because it's an employment matter, McLeod-McKay said in an interview.

"There was a specific type of information this particular applicant was looking for related to their employment and these requests over time started asking for the same things in different ways," she said.

"And there was a certain amount of distrust I think that was happening here with respect to the applicant and the public body."

A Yukon first

McLeod-McKay said she believes it's the first time this provision of the act has been used. But she said the department provided enough evidence to justify it in this case.

"This is a provision that should not be used very often," she said. "It is available to a public body where they are able to meet that high threshold."

The ruling also allows the department to disregard future access to information requests if they are found to be repetitive and burdensome, according to tests laid out in the commissioner's decision.

The decision is the result of a request from the department for relief from some of the requests. In the commissioner's report, the department claims three of the applicant's requests are "duplicative, argumentative, and alleges misconduct." Another request "is clearly delivered with the oblique motive of supporting further access requests and further allegations of misconduct in the handling of records and requests for records," the department claimed.

McLeod-McKay said the situation could have been prevented if the department's records manager had worked more closely with the applicant.

Future requests

The Yukon government passed a new Access to Information act last year, but its regulations don't go into effect until 2020.

McLeod-McKay said that under the new rules, public bodies will be able to decline requests when staff believe the requests are excessive and will interfere with government operations. Applicants would have to appeal the decision to the information and privacy commissioner.

"I think it may be problematic," McLeod-McKay said of the new policy. "I always think that when you're removing someone's access to information rights that it should be ... up to the commissioner to make the determination."