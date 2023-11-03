Crown recommends man who assaulted 3 women in Whitehorse be registered as sex offender

The Crown prosecutor is recommending at least four years in jail for a man who was found guilty of sexually assaulting three women in Whitehorse.

Crown attorney Faiyaz Alibhai is also recommending that Rudra Amin, 28, be added to Canada's National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years.

Amin's sentencing hearing was held in Yukon Supreme Court on Thursday. He was found guilty in August of four counts of sexual assault against three women. He was found not guilty on three other charges involving the same women.

Police arrested and charged Amin with the seven counts after the women came forward in June 2020, alleging Amin had separately kissed, groped and in one situation, had non-consensual intercourse with them in 2017 and 2018.

The women were all friends or former romantic partners of Amin's whom he stayed in touch with after their relationships ended.

During the trial, presided over by Chief Justice Suzanne Duncan, the women testified that Amin made unwelcome sexual advances toward them when they were alone and that he persisted as they repeatedly told him, "No," or to stop.

On Thursday, two of the women delivered victim impact statements to the court.

One woman, who appeared in person, told the court that the assault had a huge impact on her life and that she has never been the same since.

"You took away a beautiful piece of my soul," she said, addressing Amin. "You made me feel scared for my safety."

The other victim, appearing in court by video, described how she's struggled with anxiety, depression and thoughts of suicide. She said she has been diagnosed with PTSD.

"I wasn't able to pay rent, food, and I was constantly afraid of being homeless," she told the court.

"It was unbearable."

The Crown asked that Amin, now living in Calgary, be sentenced to four to five years in jail, and be added to the sex offender registry. Alibhai argued that the assaults show a pattern of disregard toward women and their safety.

"His first assault didn't make him reconsider his actions because he repeated it," Alibhai said.

Meanwhile, defence lawyer Jennifer Budgell advised against putting Amin on a sex offender registry.

Budgell, citing letters of support from friends and family, argued that the assaults were out of character for Amin and that he is not a threat to society. She reminded the judge that Amin maintains his innocence and has faced no further allegations since 2020.

Budgell recommended a sentence of two years less a day, to be served in the community.

Justice Duncan will set a date for final sentencing on Tuesday.