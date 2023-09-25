Crown ordered to pay after making legal errors, racist statements during Yukon sexual assault trial

The Crown must pay a man at the centre of a Whitehorse sexual assault case after it was ruled the trial prosecutor made legal errors and gave racist statements in his closing submission to the jury, ultimately resulting in a mistrial.

In a decision last month, Yukon Supreme Court Justice Karen Wenckebach found the Crown's conduct during the 2022 trial of Rudra Amin was unacceptable and the granting of costs — rare in criminal cases — was warranted.

Amin, whom a new jury recently found guilty of four out of seven counts of sexual assault, first stood trial on the charges last year.

His defence lawyer, Jennifer Budgell, successfully applied for a mistrial after the first Crown, Somboun Tsai, gave closing submissions to the jury in which he accused Amin of having a "raging, lustful sexual appetite." Tsai also repeatedly made reference to Canadian values and laws and at one point referred to Amin, who had testified at trial about being an immigrant from India, as a "bastard."

The jury, at that point, had sat through a week-long trial that included having all three complainants testify.

Budgell later filed an application for costs, flagging the Crown's legal errors and use of inflammatory language in his closing.

In her decision, Wenckebach found the Crown's legal errors — like the invitation to propensity reasoning or, essentially, assuming an accused is guilty based on previous bad behaviour instead of relying on the evidence in the case — were "honest mistakes." However, she also noted the errors were "multiple and repeated" and despite them having been flagged during the trial, were brought up "over and over again" in his closing.

Those mistakes showed disregard for the law and impact of the closing statement on the jury, Wenckebach ruled, and came "at least very close" to the threshold of unacceptable conduct.

'Effect ... not the intent' matters

However, she found it was ultimately the combination of the legal errors with the Crown's use of "racially inflammatory statements" that warranted costs.

Tsai didn't explicitly mention Amin's race, or the fact that he was an immigrant in his closing, but made statements including, "I can't speak about an attitude anywhere else in the world, but in Canada it's inappropriate and unacceptable," and, "In Canada, 'no' means no."

While Wenckebach concluded the Crown didn't intend on being racist and seemed to be trying to "reach the jury through rhetorical flourishes," it was "the effect ... not the intent" of the statements that mattered.

"I conclude the trial Crown's submissions had the effect of appealing to racist and xenophobic sentiments," she wrote.

"Given the evidence of Mr. Amin's country of origin, his immigration to Canada and his current immigration status, the implication is that Mr. Amin is a foreigner, with foreign values about women, who should be held to Canadian standards," the decision later reads.

"These statements would not have been made about someone who was white or who would have been perceived to be Canadian born."

Wenckebach ruled Tsai did not consider "the issues of bias, unconscious bias and the effect his words could have on the jury," and has asked the Crown and defence to discuss what amount the Crown should pay to Amin.

Budgell, in an email, said those discussions are ongoing.