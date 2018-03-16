Check out the CBC North stories nominated for RTDNA awards
From Arctic Winter Games to wildfires in northern B.C., radio, TV, online coverage recognized
CBC North has been nominated for several Radio Television Digital News Association nominations in diversity, breaking news, sports, radio and television for coverage in 2018.
In the eastern region, CBC North, the only finalist in the category, has already won an RTDNA award for its breaking news coverage of the fire at Iqaluit's Northmart in November.
Similraly, CBC North has already picked up one RTDNA award for its online coverage of the Arctic Winter Games and it's nominated for two others, including live radio hockey coverage in Inuktitut. CBC North had a team on the ground in Fort Smith and Hay River, N.W.T., covering the athletes and the results, as well as sports on the decline and an alleged assault.
Continuing coverage online and radio of Nunavut's tuberculosis epidemic, which continues to plague Inuit at a rate of 290 times higher than non-Indigenous Canadians, is nominated for the Ron Laidlaw Award.
CBC Igalaaq is nominated for being on the ground, or the boat as it were, for a successful bowhead whale hunt in Iqaluit. It was breaking news in the community, where it had been seven years since hunters had harvested a bowhead.
Reporter Jordan Konek's long feature Polar Bears vs. People is up for a Dave Rogers Award. Konek's TV story, which looked at how the community of Arviat, Nunavut, is handling an influx of polar bears, was the first in The National history to air in Inuktitut.
That story is up against one of our own — CBC North's Cree unit is also nominated for First Contact, Waskaganish 350. The story, which aired on Maamuitaau, looked at how a British naval ship's arrival 350 years ago had an impact on the northern Quebec community.
Roadside Moose Harvest: A Story of Gratitude, from our Whitehorse office, has been nominated in the western region for an Adrienne Clarkson Award in diversity. It told the story of a non-Indigenous man's experience harvesting a moose with four First Nations men.
Whitehorse is also up for an award for best technical innovation for its coverage of the wildfires in northern B.C. The small communities of Telegraph Creek and Lower Post lost a number of structures in the fires.
In the prairie region, radio coverage dominated nominations in the Northwest Territories.
A story on how elders in Behchoko are doing new yoga poses to mimic wood cutting and berry picking is nominated for the Adrienne Clarkson Award for diversity.
Two N.W.T. stories are competing for the long feature Dave Rogers Award: one about youth in Fort Providence fighting for a youth centre, the other about an elder who tracked down the family who once owned her beloved sewing machine.
A Broken Lifeline, on the impact of Kugluktuk's cancelled barge, is also up for short feature Dave Rogers Award. It's competing against A Legend is Born, about an Indigenous woman who believed her newborn baby shared a connection with a sacred Dene tree.
Trail's End has also been recognized for a live special remote it held at the Indigenous Expo in Edmonton.
Winners in the eastern region will be announced March 30 in Dartmouth, N.S.; the west and prairie regions will be announced April 6 in Vancouver. B.C., and Saskatoon, Sask., respectively.
