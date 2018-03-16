Skip to Main Content
Check out the CBC North stories nominated for RTDNA awards

CBC North has been nominated for several Radio Television Digital News Association nominations in diversity, breaking news, sports, radio and television for coverage in 2018.

From Arctic Winter Games to wildfires in northern B.C., radio, TV, online coverage recognized

Members of Team Nunavut model their uniforms for the 2018 Arctic Winter Games. CBC North was nominated for an RTDNA award for its digital coverage of the games. (Team Nunavut/Facebook)

In the eastern region, CBC North, the only finalist in the category, has already won an RTDNA award for its breaking news coverage of the fire at Iqaluit's Northmart in November.

Similraly, CBC North has already picked up one RTDNA award for its online coverage of the Arctic Winter Games and it's nominated for two others, including live radio hockey coverage in Inuktitut. CBC North had a team on the ground in Fort Smith and Hay River, N.W.T., covering the athletes and the results, as well as sports on the decline and an alleged assault.

Continuing coverage online and radio of Nunavut's tuberculosis epidemic, which continues to plague Inuit at a rate of 290 times higher than non-Indigenous Canadians, is nominated for the Ron Laidlaw Award.

CBC Igalaaq is nominated for being on the ground, or the boat as it were, for a successful bowhead whale hunt in Iqaluit. It was breaking news in the community, where it had been seven years since hunters had harvested a bowhead.

In August 2018, young hunters from Iqaluit harvested their first bowhead whale since 2011, which can feed hundreds of people. CBC Igalaaq tagged along. 4:52

Reporter Jordan Konek's long feature Polar Bears vs. People is up for a Dave Rogers Award. Konek's TV story, which looked at how the community of Arviat, Nunavut, is handling an influx of polar bears, was the first in The National history to air in Inuktitut.

The town of Arviat, Nunavut, is perched on the western shore of Hudson Bay. Bear patrols are one of the measures used to keep residents safe from hungry, roving polar bears in the remote community. But deadly attacks have occurred. The community blames polar bear protection measures and says they need to change because they put the polar population ahead of human safety. 4:53

That story is up against one of our own — CBC North's Cree unit is also nominated for First Contact, Waskaganish 350. The story, which aired on Maamuitaau, looked at how a British naval ship's arrival 350 years ago had an impact on the northern Quebec community.

A British ship arrived in today's Waskaganish 350 years ago, marking the beginning of the trades between the Cree and the Hudson Bay Company. 20:15

Roadside Moose Harvest: A Story of Gratitude, from our Whitehorse office, has been nominated in the western region for an Adrienne Clarkson Award in diversity. It told the story of a non-Indigenous man's experience harvesting a moose with four First Nations men.

This past winter, on a 30 below night, a moose was discovered on the side of the Alaska Highway, just north of Whitehorse, near Cousins Airstrip. It had been struck by a vehicle and left for dead. School bus driver Darcy Laliberty was the first on sight. Soon after he would be joined by four Kwanlin Dun citizens. This is a story of tradition and gratitude involving two Whitehorse residents with different backgrounds coming together to harvest a moose. 5:38

Whitehorse is also up for an award for best technical innovation for its coverage of the wildfires in northern B.C. The small communities of Telegraph Creek and Lower Post lost a number of structures in the fires. 

In the prairie region, radio coverage dominated nominations in the Northwest Territories. 

A story on how elders in Behchoko are doing new yoga poses to mimic wood cutting and berry picking is nominated for the Adrienne Clarkson Award for diversity.

Staff at the Jimmy Erasmus Senior Home in Behchoko were having trouble getting the elders to exercise, so they decided to make it culturally rooted. They developed "Tlicho Yoga," swapping moves like 'downward dog' for 'paddling the canoe.' The CBC's Rachel Zelniker dropped by for a session. 5:10

Two N.W.T. stories are competing for the long feature Dave Rogers Award: one about youth in Fort Providence fighting for a youth centre, the other about an elder who tracked down the family who once owned her beloved sewing machine.

When she was faced with a question of what to do with her old sewing machine, Therese Pierrot dug back into her memory to the family who sold her the machine. That lead to a delightful reunion of sorts, where Therese made good on a generous decision. CBC's Jamie Malbeuf tells that story from Fort Good Hope, N.W.T. 8:15
Teenagers fed up with the effect drugs and alcohol are having on their community of Fort Providence, N.W.T., are affecting change themselves. In this radio documentary, the CBC's Rachel Zelniker follows the youth as they fight for a youth centre they say will help turn things around. 21:22

A Broken Lifeline, on the impact of Kugluktuk's cancelled barge, is also up for short feature Dave Rogers Award. It's competing against A Legend is Born, about an Indigenous woman who believed her newborn baby shared a connection with a sacred Dene tree. 

Trail's End has also been recognized for a live special remote it held at the Indigenous Expo in Edmonton.

In August 2018 strong winds toppled over a sacred tree on the Yellowknife (Weledeh) River. The tree has deep spiritual significance to the Yellowknives Dene, and sadness over its loss spread throughout the community. However, out of that sadness there was a moment of light. A baby was born mere hours before the tree hit the ground, and many Yellowknives Dene members, including the parents, believe the baby shares a special connection to the sacred tree. This is the story about the birth of that baby through the voice of his mother. 3:52
The community of Kugluktuk, NU, received some of its supplies in October after its annual barge was cancelled because of ice conditions. But millions of dollars worth of products had still yet to arrive. And as Hilary Bird reports...some business owners are worried about their future. 2:39

Winners in the eastern region will be announced March 30 in Dartmouth, N.S.; the west and prairie regions will be announced April 6 in Vancouver. B.C., and Saskatoon, Sask., respectively.

