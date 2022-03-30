Junior miner explores for gold north of Behchokǫ̀

On a parcel of land 40 kilometres north of Behchokǫ̀, junior mining company Rover Metals is conducting exploratory drilling for gold on a mineral claim area surrounded by Tłı̨chǫ lands.

On March 17, the company sent its drill rig by helicopter to the site, where it is evaluating the continuity of gold deposits in several rock formations, including one that is 15 kilometres long.

Rover has the subsurface mineral rights to three mineral properties sometimes referred to as "donut holes" that are excluded from but entirely surrounded by Tłı̨chǫ lands, said Brett Wheler, a senior policy advisor with Tłı̨chǫ Government's Department of Culture and Lands Protection.

Major traditional and modern trails run through the area near Russell and Slemon Lake, an area that is of cultural importance and used for harvesting, he said.

Even though they do not cross through the exploration properties, Tłı̨chǫ Wenek'e, the Tłı̨chǫ government's land use plan , designates the general area of the exploration as a cultural and cultural heritage zone, said Wheler.

The project is fairly small, and at this point does not require a water licence, he said.

According to a public notice by the company, several workers from Behchokǫ̀ are working on-site clearing bush and trails in the area roughly 20 kilometres southeast of Fortune Mineral's NICO Project.

Rover is in the exploration stage and started its month-long drill program on March 17.

Judson Culter, the CEO of Rover Metals Corp. was not immediately available for an interview about the project.

He said in an email that the drill program will be carried out until late April.

To build a mine in the future, the company would need to get permits and licences, go through environment assessments, get permission to cross Tłı̨chǫ lands, and negotiate major mining agreements with the communities, the Tłı̨chǫ government's website states.

Tłı̨chǫ leadership is looking to balance resource development, the environment and cultural heritage and the community's way of life, said Wheler.

Rover Metals acquired a 100 per cent interest in the so-called Cabin Gold property in 2018, on an area of land that is excluded from Tłı̨chǫ lands because there was an existing mineral claim at the time the Tłı̨chǫ agreement was signed.

It holds three such mineral interests.

Tłı̨chǫ Wenek'e determines how 39,000 square kilometres of land are managed, said Wheler.

For any project in the broader Wek'eezhii and Mǫwhí Gogha Dè Nı̨ı̨tłèè, the traditional area described by Chief Monfwi during the signing of Treaty 11 in 1921, Wheler said they must consider both impacts to land, water, wildlife, archeology and cultural heritage sites as well as the economic and social benefits.

The Tłı̨chǫ government is eager to keep the public informed about the nature of the project, said Wheler.

Tłı̨chǫ government is also planning a virtual public meeting on the project, at a date to be determined, their website states.

The Tłı̨chǫ will be paying "close attention" to water protection for any potential project in the area, because the water from Russell Lake flows into Marion Lake, joins the Marion River and flows past Behchokǫ̀ and to Great Slave Lake, said Wheler.