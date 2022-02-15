Costco considering outlet in Rouyn-Noranda

The big-box store chain Costco is seriously considering ​​a new location in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, according to Radio-Canada.



Radio-Canada is reporting that the company has taken serious steps over the past year to establish what would be its most northern outlet.

Right now, the Costco store in Chicoutimi, in the Saguenay-Lac St. Jean region of eastern Quebec, is the chain's most northern outlet out of 29 stores. Rouyn-Noranda is located more than 620 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Radio-Canada says the municipal council in Rouyn-Noranda was notified of Costco's interest in the area last year.

The mayor of Rouyn-Noranda, Diane Dallaire, says the potential new store has not yet been confirmed to her.

Rouyn-Noranda ... offers several advantages due to its location. - Diane Dallaire, mayor of Rouyn-Noranda

Although she says she is aware that opinions may be divided on the establishment of a local Costco, the mayor maintains that the city can roll out the red carpet for all sorts of businessess.



"Rouyn-Noranda certainly offers several advantages due to its location and we must focus on this for the economic development of our city," she said.

Diane Dallaire is the mayor of Rouyn-Noranda. (Annie-Claude Luneau/ Radio-Canada)

A land-owner with lots in Rouyn-Noranda, who wished to remain anonymous, also confirmed to Radio-Canada that they have had discussions with the American multinational in recent years.

According to the land-owner, Costco is interested in one of his lots.

Costco has not yet responded to a request for information.

