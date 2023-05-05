'We want you to come home': Search continues for Ramona Peter in Ross River, Yukon

It's been one week since Ramona Peter was reported missing to RCMP in Ross River, Yukon, but hope hasn't been lost in the effort to find her.

Police released a statement on Friday afternoon stating that Ross River RCMP, along with other police teams including the Yukon RCMP Police Dog Service and RCMP Air Services were in Ross River working to find Peter.

Peter was last seen at the Dena General Store in Ross River on April 21.

On Thursday, the RCMP held a community briefing to notify residents that the Yukon Search and Rescue team would also be returning to Ross River to resume the search.

"Their plane had mechanical issues so they didn't make it in until the end of day yesterday," said Dylan Loblaw, chief of the Ross River Dena Council.

Earlier this week, the Yukon Search and Rescue team scaled back its search while RCMP gathered more information on Peter's disappearance.

Loblaw said other organizations have joined in the effort to find Peter.

"Victim Services and the Yukon Aboriginal Women's Society came into the community," Loblaw told CBC News. "Provided support for our search. We're going to do a joint effort tomorrow [Saturday] morning at the RCMP detachment to deploy some on-the-foot searches around the community and surrounding area."

The news release asks anyone who participates in the search to share any and all information with the RCMP.

Loblaw told CBC News that the community is feeling "anxious" as days continue to pass without finding Peter.

Ramona Peter was last seen out front of the Dena General Store in Ross River, Yukon. RCMP and family members are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the RCMP. (Submitted by Lorraine Sterriah)

"I'm pretty concerned," Loblaw said. "As the chief, you know I'm missing one of our members. And I'm just concerned. I'm worried. I'm wondering where, and when and why."

Loblaw wanted to relay a message to Peter, wherever she may be.

"She's not alone," he said. "She's cared for. We love her, and you know, we hope you're OK.

"We want you to come home. It's not the same without you."

Peter is described as a 40-year-old First Nations woman with long black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 foot 6 in (168 cm) tall and 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a long blue winter jacket.

Police are now asking for anyone who has seen or spoken to Peter since April 21 to come forward or contact Crime Stoppers at 867-667-6715 or at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

