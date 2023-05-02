Ross River residents say they won't stop looking for Ramona Peter

People in Ross River, Yukon, say they won't stop searching for Ramona Peter, 40, who was last seen in the community on April 21.

Roberta Dick is a councillor for the Ross River Dena Council. She is also Peter's second cousin.

"It's not like Ramona to leave the community," Dick told CBC News. "She didn't have much but she would give you her shirt, you know. That's how kind she is."

Dick said she misses receiving her daily smile as Ramona would walk her dog 'Lucky' through the community.

"We'll just try and go do some more searching," Dick said. "Go up the highway toward Faro. Maybe do another search in Faro. Up the Horton Creek. Ketza. All the abandoned roads.

"We're just going to continue searching until we find something. We're praying and rooting for Ramona to come home."

Ramona Peter was last seen out front of the Dena General Store in Ross River. Her family says it's unusual for her to be out of touch for so long. (Submitted by Lorraine Sterriah)

Peter was reported missing to police on April 28.

An RCMP news release Monday said an aerial search and ground patrols had been active over the weekend.

"The information that we had was that she was last seen by the band store," said Staff Sgt. Kent Langley Tuesday.

He said the search was concentrated around the store and expanded from there.

"We had the RCMP plane up," he said. "We had the Yukon Search and Rescue resources detachment, and we had a lot of help from the community that were out doing a grid search.

"We've also been checking several other locations using the helicopter."

Langley said there is no evidence yet that would give reason to suspect foul play is behind Peter's disappearance.

But, he said, at the moment the RCMP are "considering all possibilities."

The next step, Langley said, is to review all of the information gathered up to date to see where the search should be focused on next.

"We have made inquiries into other Yukon communities ... in addition to Faro and Ross River," he said.

Frustrating communications

Lorraine Sterriah is Peter's aunt.

She too said one of Ramona's most noticeable characteristics is her smile.

"She has a shy smile," Sterriah told CBC News. "She would not shy away from a hello but she wouldn't engage in a hello. She's an awesome person."

Sterriah shared a moment that always makes her smile when she thinks of her niece.

"She was checking her mail," Sterriah said. "We saw each other and she said 'How are you doing aunty?' and I said 'I'm doing good.How are you?' and she goes, 'I'm doing good.' I said, 'I have to go to work,' and she goes, 'OK aunty. I love you.'

"And that's what she always told people when they're leaving. She always says I love you."

Sterriah said she hopes as the RCMP investigates Peter's disappearance better communication is shared between community members and police.

Sterriah describes the efforts to get information from the RCMP so far as "tedious."

"They did help us," she said. "But there's been no communication either between the Ross River Dena Council or any family members. We could be doing more. We could be collaborating. It's very frustrating."

Sterriah said at the end of the day she is grateful for everyone who continues to search for Peter.

She just wants to know her niece is okay.

"I would like her, or whoever she is with, to just contact somebody," she said. "Contact Emma. Contact me. Contact anybody on Facebook."