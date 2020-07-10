Ross River man charged after allegedly threatening someone with rifle

Yukon RCMP have arrested a man who allegedly brought a rifle to a home in Ross River and threatened an occupant.

RCMP responded to the report on Tuesday at 1:30 a.m. Before police arrived, they say the suspect had left and returned to his own home.

"Officers from both Faro and Ross River were deployed to assist with the arrest," a news release issued Thursday afternoon said.

"When officers arrived, [the suspect] initially complied with police requests and exited his residence. Upon being told he was under arrest, [he] went back into the residence."

Police say the man was eventually arrested without incident.

RCMP seized five rifles, including the one believed to have been used in the incident, as well as a rifle that was listed as stolen, the news release said.

The suspect, who is from Ross River, has been charged with careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats.

He's being held in custody until his next court appearance.