Aerial search for missing Ross River woman unsuccessful

Despite aerial patrols and search dogs working on the case, Ramona Peter is still missing.

Peter was reported missing on Apr. 28.

Since then, RCMP in Ross River, Yukon, say officers have followed up on "several leads" but have not been successful in finding her.

Last weekend, police conducted an aerial search around Ross River and officers were on the ground with dogs. Yukon Search and Rescue were also part of the search, according to a news release Monday.

Peter is described as a 40-year-old First Nations woman with long black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 foot 6 in (168 cm) tall and 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a long blue winter jacket.

Police are now asking for anyone that has seen or spoken to Peter since Apr. 21 to come forward or contact Crime Stoppers at 867-667-6715 or at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.