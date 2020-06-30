Body found of 45-year-old man reported missing in Yukon: RCMP
Ross River and Faro RCMP reported that Gerald Erlinger was missing on Monday.
Ross River and Faro RCMP say they found the body of a man who was reported missing Monday.
On Monday evening, RCMP reported that 45-year-old Gerald Erlinger was last seen near the Lapie River Campground on the Robert Campbell Highway early Monday morning. Police said they were concerned for Erlinger's well-being at the time.
"Criminality is not suspected in his death," say RCMP in a press release issued Tuesday.
It states the Yukon coroner's service is now investigating.