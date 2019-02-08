Jack Caesar re-elected chief of the Ross River Dena Council

Jack Caesar has been re-elected chief of Yukon's Ross River Dena Council.

Caesar won in an election held Thursday in the Yukon community. He received 72 votes. Four candidates were running against him for the position of chief: Gordon Peter, Derrick Redies, Dorothy Smith and Jimmy Smith.

Caeser was elected chief in 2015 as well.

Robby Dick was elected deputy chief and councillor with 116 votes.

Verna Nukon, Jenny Caesar and Dylan Loblaw were also elected to council. Fourteen people were seeking to fill the four councillor positions.

There were 16 spoiled ballots for chief and 26 spoiled ballots for councillor.

Returning officer Nora Ladue said, in total, 253 votes were cast. There were 425 eligible voters.

The election had been slated to take place in December, but was postponed after deaths in the community.