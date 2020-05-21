'Like mothers to us': Behchoko woman thanks community's health-care workers

Rosa Mantla wanted to thank her community's health-care workers.

The woman from Behchoko, N.W.T., had seen stories from across the country of people showing their gratitude in different ways and wanted to do something similar.

"I thought the frontline workers are really like mothers to us. They care, they help, they're there 24/7 and they meet and greet people, especially when there's so much stress relating to [COVID-19]," she said during an interview with Loren McGinnis, the host of CBC's The Trailbreaker.

So with the help of two friends, she decided to make a poster and fill it with hearts and messages in two languages, one in English and the other in Tłı̨chǫ.

She recently delivered it to the Mary Adele Bishop Health Centre and presented it to the staff.

"The poster reflects how people work together and how much appreciation that we can offer," she said.

Mantla also dropped off braids for the workers, a symbol she says represents two different cultures coming together and working together.

"As I was braiding, I thought about being patient, have respect," she said.

"Whatever you make, and then you give it to a person, you have to reflect on yourself positively.

"And that person who … [takes] it in and [enjoys it will] always have that appreciation themselves. It's all part of our teaching … anytime when we want someone to learn from us or share."

The happiness and cheer kind of radiated through the clinic. It was unexpected, but much welcomed. - Rebecca Nash, Tlicho region manager of health

Rebecca Nash keeps her braid in her car, hanging from her rearview mirror.

The manager of health for the Tłı̨chǫ region says it has some rat root woven in, a symbol she was told serves as a sense of protection.

Nash said it was humbling to receive recognition from Mantla and from the community for the work they do.

"The happiness and cheer kind of radiated through the clinic. It was unexpected, but much welcomed," she said.

"I think one of the key messages that really resonated with the team, especially given the changes and the challenges brought about by COVID-19, was the message 'we are strong together, we will survive together.'"