Ron McFadyen, longtime Yukon broadcaster, had 'unmatched passion for radio and news'

It was never unusual to run into Ron McFadyen at some community event in the Yukon, especially if sports were involved. More unusual would be to see McFadyen without a microphone in his hand.

The former broadcaster, who called Yukon home for decades, died last week in Ontario at age 80.

"He was always there at any event," recalled Marg White, a longtime friend in Whitehorse. She described how McFadyen would always take in the annual Midnight Dome race in Dawson City.

"The poor people that finished that last little climb up to the top of the Dome, the mic was in their face before they could even take a breath," she laughed.

McFadyen was born in Victoria B.C., and it was in that province that he got his start in broadcasting. He always wanted to be in radio, he would later recall.

"So I worked at the little radio station in Cranbrook [B.C.] when I was 14 years old and hung around the station long enough 'til they heard me, so I could work the Saturday morning and Sunday morning shifts, and stuff like that," he told CBC in 2017, just before he left the Yukon to settle in Ontario.

From Cranbrook, he moved on to other broadcasting jobs on the prairies before he heard about an opening at a radio station in Whitehorse in 1969. He decided it sounded like fun, so he gave it a shot.

McFadyen became an "original and foundational" figure at CKRW in Whitehorse, according to an online tribute posted by the radio station this week. He was the very first voice heard on the CKRW airwaves in 1969, and became the station's first news director.

McFadyen, left, got his start in the Yukon at CKRW, The Rush. He's pictured here years later with the station's founder, Rolf Hougen. (Hougen Group of Companies)

McFadyen "exhibited an unmatched passion for radio and news. His dedication to his work and his genuine love for broadcasting were palpable," the tribute reads.

He would work for many years at CKRW before moving to CBC Yukon in the early 1970s. Soon, he was a dedicated sports reporter, covering all sorts of local sports events and sometimes even participating — for example, running in the Klondike Road Relay.

He was honoured many times for his sports reporting, winning a "Media Person of the Year" award from Cross-Country Canada in the early '90s, a similar award from Sport Yukon for several years running, and was inducted into the Yukon Sports Hall of Fame in 1996.

Some longtime Yukoners might also remember McFadyen's occasional incognito appearances as Larry Logo, CBC Yukon's erstwhile mascot. The bulky Larry Logo get-up was no treat to wear — it was heavy and "visibility was practically zero," McFadyen would later recall — but he was always game.

Chances are it's McFadyen inside that bulky costume, waving to people as Larry Logo, CBC Yukon's erstwhile mascot. (Tim Kinvig)

"[He was] a real community person, a real great volunteer. He was always out there," White recalled.

Even after he retired from broadcasting, McFadyen would keep in touch with former colleagues, or reach out to younger reporters with advice or stories.

He was also a serious amateur radio enthusiast.

That's how Jeff Stanhope, another ham-radio operator, became friends with McFadyen. Stanhope recalls moving to the Yukon in the early '90s and quickly falling into McFadyen's "orbit and influence."

"I knew immediately that here was someone who was sincere, hard-working, and in for the long haul," Stanhope said.

McFadyen at work in the field. (Submitted by Marg White)

"He was kind of the face of amateur radio, I guess you could say, in the Yukon."

Stanhope says McFadyen always radiated enthusiasm and optimism, and believed deeply in amateur radio and community service.

"He felt very strongly about giving back, and giving to the community. And he would often tell us, you know, 'this is what we have to do. This is part of our reason for being.' And everyone really took that to heart," Stanhope said.

Speaking to CBC in 2017, McFadyen explained his habit of always carrying a microphone and tape recorder wherever he went.

McFadyen and fellow CBC broadcaster Neil Ford interview a hot air balloon operator at the Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous in the early 1980s. (Tim Kinvig)

"You never know if you're walking down the street, you see something. And I would do interviews that way ... It was fun. I really enjoyed being amongst people and speaking to them," he said.

He also reflected on leaving the Yukon, his home for so many years.

"You know, to walk down the streets of Whitehorse and have the commissioner of the Yukon say 'hi, Ron,' or have the premier say 'hello, Ron,' or members of the cabinet say hello, and everybody says hello. And you know, that's something I think I'm going to miss."