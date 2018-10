Video

Rockhill apartment fire victim finds new home

After a fire on Tuesday ravaged a Yellowknife apartment building, 33 families were left without a place to live. Within hours, they all had homes. CBC's Randi Beers caught up with Malaiya Kolola as she checked out her new apartment.

