Rock Creek residents brace for flooding as Klondike waters rise

Residents of Rock Creek, just outside of Dawson City, Yukon, are preparing for potential flooding as the water level of the Klondike River rises.

The roads in the area are already under at least 20 centimetres of water due to a combination of snow melt and recent precipitation.

"People are picking up stuff and preparing and looking out for their neighbours," said Iain Weatherston, captain of the Klondike Valley Fire Department.

According to data from the nearest hydrometric station, the river's water level has risen by approximately 40 centimetres in the past 24 hours.

Iaian Weatherston, captain of the Klondike Valley Fire Department, says some cars have been driving through Rock Creek too fast and creating big bow waves that flow into residents' yards. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

Weatherston says water has slowly been coming up over his yard and around his house, which sits about 200 metres from the banks of the Klondike.

"It's not dire consequences right now, but definitely some more things to get in order."

The fire department has been helping people pick up debris from around their homes, helping them temporarily move into town and ensuring they've turned off their utilities.

"We'd rather assist people before the water gets too high," said Weatherston. "As opposed to waiting until it's a foot of water on the road when things get more challenging and dangerous for everyone involved."

The road through Rock Creek is already a danger due to a section of it that was washed out near a culvert which can't be seen under the water.

Weatherston's advice for visitors or people in the region is simple: "do not drive through Rock Creek," he said.

Still, he says, people are no stranger to high water in the area. They know to pick up any loose items or objects that float around their house and move anything they don't want to lose, such as vehicles, to higher ground.

"Residents of Rock Creek are usually a bit prepared for this in various capacities and states. Everyone seems alright right now."

He added that while it's hard to predict how much higher the river will rise, the advantage is that the water level is coming up gradually, as opposed to spring melt-related flooding, which can overflow more quickly.