After 'rock bottom,' man bikes 2,600 km from Victoria to Whitehorse

Late last November, Tyler Waddell woke up in a homeless shelter in Williams Lake, B.C, to social services taking his son away.

Waddell spent his last few dollars on a bottle of rum and promptly stepped in dog poop.

It was, he says, rock bottom.

This week, Waddell finished an epic 2,600-km bike ride from Victoria to Whitehorse. It took him nearly two months to work his way north, via Haida Gwaii and Alaska, on a $300 bike and trailer.

"I just wanted to be free," Waddell said. "I wanted to be free of all these thoughts and I've been able to clear my mind of anxiety."

He also wants to reach out to people struggling with mental health issues. Waddell said he's had to cope with anxiety, depression and PTSD, stemming from a traumatic childhood. He's started a non-profit called Light The Pathway to work with governments and mental health organizations.

"I want to connect people now to getting help so they don't have to hit rock bottom," he said.

"I want people to know that it's OK to talk about stuff. Being a male, and I hear this a lot from people, you get a lot more stigma and it's a lot harder for men to talk about what's going on."

Along the way, it rained on Waddell. A lot. He ascended a mountain near Pemberton, B.C., in the rain, popped two tires and spent the night in a highway salt shed.

"It was the most glorious place I stayed on my whole entire trip because I was covered and I was dry," he said.

"The next morning I woke up the storm cleared and it was the most beautiful ride of my life. So no matter how hard I pushed myself there was always a reward afterwards. And and that was something beautiful to experience."