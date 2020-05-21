Remembrance parade planned for Robin Mercer-Sproule Saturday
Lifelong N.W.T. athlete died May 16 after second fight with cancer
Friends and family of lifelong N.W.T. athlete Robin Mercer-Sproule are gathering Saturday for a vehicle parade that will run through Yellowknife, passing locations significant to her life.
"She wanted to do it all," says high-school friend Gail Nesbitt.
"Robin was just one of those athletes that took to every sport and she excelled in just about every sport that she played."
That's why the vehicle parade will pass by the Tommy Forrest ballpark and hockey rinks where Mercer-Sproule played during her 38-year career.
Mercer-Sproule died on May 16 after her second fight with cancer. She was 56.
Gather at Multiplex
The parade will also pass by city hall, where Mercer-Sproule and her wife Traci Mercer-Sproule got married in 2016.
Nesbitt says the parade will end at the couple's home.
"So then we'll all kind of file back through there and that'll be kind of a last place along the way," she said.
Nesbitt says friends and family got the idea for Mercer-Sproule's parade after Yellowknife real estate giant Les Rocher died last month.
Hundreds of vehicles gathered at the Multiplex in Yellowknife so they could file along the streets to celebrate Rocher, ending the parade at his home in Old Town.
Nesbitt says Mercer-Sproule's parade will work the same way. They're asking people to come in their vehicles to the Multiplex at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The parade will start moving around 1 p.m.
Based on an interview by Lawrence Nayally, produced by Joanne Stassen
