'Serious collision' in Whitehorse causes road closures

Yukon RCMP say a portion of Hamilton Boulevard is closed after a "serious collision" on Monday morning.

In a tweet posted just before 7:30 a.m. local time, police said traffic in both directions between Bigway Foods and the Lobird traffic circle is closed to traffic.

"[The] closure is expected to last several hours," reads the tweet.

Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes to leave the Copper Ridge area until further notice.

Serious collision reported on Hamilton Boulevard in Whitehorse on Monday, May 13, 2019. (Philippe Morin/CBC)