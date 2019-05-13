'Serious collision' in Whitehorse causes road closures
Yukon RCMP says a portion of Hamilton Boulevard is closed after a 'serious collision' on Monday morning.
Hamilton Boulevard is closed in both directions between Bigway Foods and the Lobird traffic circle
Yukon RCMP say a portion of Hamilton Boulevard is closed after a "serious collision" on Monday morning.
In a tweet posted just before 7:30 a.m. local time, police said traffic in both directions between Bigway Foods and the Lobird traffic circle is closed to traffic.
"[The] closure is expected to last several hours," reads the tweet.
Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes to leave the Copper Ridge area until further notice.
