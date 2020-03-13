Winter storm causes road closures in Abitibi region

A winter storm is still causing some difficult driving challenges in the Abitibi region of Quebec, prompting several road closures.

Environment Canada is forecasting 25-35 centimetres of snow for Chibougamau and Mistissini through Friday afternoon and tonight.

Highway 167 between Mistissini and Chibougamau has been reopened, according to Transport Quebec's website. It was closed between noon and 3 p.m. because of the difficult driving conditions and poor visibility.

Highway 167 remains closed in both directions between kilometres 305 and 553.

The Route du Nord between Chibougamau and kilometre 258 also remains closed.