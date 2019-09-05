Police block road into Cree community as armed man barricaded in cabin

Police say they've closed roads leading into a community in northern Quebec Thursday afternoon while they deal with an armed standoff.

The junction into the Cree community of Mistissini, Quebec, is blocked off. The road into the community is closed, along with portions of Highway 167 in both directions.

Hugues Beaulieu, spokesperson for Sûreté du Québec (SQ), says the individual involved in the standoff appears to be alone in a cabin with at least one firearm.



He says police from the Mistissini detachment of the Eeyou Eenou Police Force, a regional police service run by the Cree Nation Government, asked the SQ for assistance at about 1:30 p.m. local time Thursday.



Other nearby cabins were evacuated.



The incident is in an area called Perch River, about 16 kilometres from Mistissini.



The Cree Nation of Mistissini has asked residents to remain in the community while police continue to work in the area.