Police execute search warrant in Whitehorse's Riverdale neighbourhood

Yukon RCMP were in the Riverdale neighbourhood of Whitehorse on Friday morning executing a search warrant at a local residence.

RCMP had advised people of an increased police presence in the area, saying in a news release they were "attending a residence related to an ongoing incident."

Just before noon, police said the incident had ended. They did not provide any more details.

Several police cars were seen earlier on Lewes Blvd., along with some officers on foot, and a police dog. Officers were still seen in the neighbourhood after police said the incident had ended.

RCMP had said earlier that there was no immediate danger to the public or schools in the area.