Rising COVID-19 cases in Manitoba could affect Kivalliq medical travellers

A rise in COVID-19 cases in Manitoba may affect medical travellers from the Kivalliq region, says the Nunavut Department of Health.

The increase in cases has caused the province to reduce services, which might affect some medical travel to Winnipeg, the department said in a news release on Saturday.

Manitoba has identified 480 new cases of coronavirus since last Sunday.

The Nunavut Health Department says clinical staff will be reviewing all scheduled medical travel out of the Kivalliq region, and patients will be notified about their travel by their health centre.

People with questions about scheduled medical travel are advised to contact their health centre, and not Kivalliq Inuit Services.