Suspect charged in Hay River, N.W.T. homicide investigation

A 23-year-old arrested in connection with a suspicious death in Hay River has been charged with murder according to court documents.

Riley Jordan Moyah is accused of homicide after police found 24-year-old Roland Lamalice's body on Lagoon Road on Jan. 16.

Court documents indicate that Moyah was arrested in St. Albert, AB, approximately 1,000 km south of Hay River.

Moyah was arrested after a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued.

No charges have been proven in court. According to a court clerk, Moyah is scheduled to appear in territorial court on Jan. 26.