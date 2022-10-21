Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA calls N.W.T. Health minister's behaviour 'offensive' after 'nay' vote

An N.W.T. MLA is describing the Health and Social Services minister's behaviour toward him in the legislature as "offensive," and in line with a colonial way of thinking

Richard Edjericon, the MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, told CBC News Thursday evening Minister Julie Green's treatment of him amounts to bullying.

The latest conflict between the two elected officials ignited during Thursday's sitting, when Edjericon went over the time limit for his member's statement. As he sought unanimous consent to conclude his statement, Green said "nay."

Edjericon told CBC in an interview Thursday that he was "looking for nothing more than her full resignation," and planned to give notice of that in the House next week. On Friday, he walked those comments back.

He said he doesn't plan on calling for Green's resignation anymore. Instead, he said, he's consulting with chiefs and elders in his riding, and plans to make a statement on Monday.

CBC has obtained a copy of an email Green sent Edjericon after her "nay" vote to explain her reasoning. She appears to CC other MLAs and cabinet members.

In that email, which Edjericon said was not shared by him, Green said Edjericon exceeded his allotted speaking time every day this week.

"I have complained to the Speaker but he is not willing to shut this down. I am," the email reads.

Green confirmed to CBC that she sent that email to Edjericon.

In an email to CBC, Green said the Legislative Assembly's rules limit member's statements to two-and-a-half minutes so there is an equitable time for each MLA to speak.

She said she, too, has been "nay"-ed — "The difference between my experience and today is that I provided MLA Edjericon with an explanation why I nayed him," she wrote.

Julie Green is the N.W.T.'s minister of health. She said she, too, has been 'nay'-ed — 'The difference between my experience and today is that I provided MLA Edjericon with an explanation why I nayed him,' she said. (CBC photo)

While Edjericon told CBC he isn't the only one who has exceeded the time limit for his member's statement, Green said he went over more frequently and for longer amounts of time.

She also noted that Inuvik-Twin Lakes MLA Lesa Semmler, who was acting as Speaker on Thursday, reminded MLAs of the time limit on their member's statements.

Edjericon said he was offended by Green's vote, and he was just trying to do his job as MLA and represent his constituents. He added he was disappointed to see her copy other MLAs on her email.

"I was taken aback," he said, adding it's "belittling."

"This is the 21st century … the colonial type of thinking needs to go out the door," he said.

Green did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Edjericon's statements about her behaviour.

Edjericon compared the incident to what happened to Great Slave MLA Katrina Nokleby in 2020, when the government ejected her from cabinet.

On Facebook Thursday, Nokleby said she was "disappointed" but not surprised by Green's vote, calling it a courtesy to let members finish their statements.

"Given how the ministers run the clock out when answering our questions, this is extremely childish and goes against the nature of consensus," she wrote.

This isn't the first time Edjericon and Green have butted heads. In May, NNSL reported on an email from Green to Edjericon that the Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA condemned as colonial.

In June, Cabin Radio reported Edjericon was suspended for a day from the Legislature for accusing Green of trying to "gaslight" residents on health care and then refusing to apologize.

Edjericon said Thursday the impression he's gotten is that he should sit quietly in the corner and not say anything.

"It resonated a lot of memories from the days of residential schools, federal day school," he said.