Inuvik RCMP ask for help in locating man wanted on arrest warrant

RCMP in Inuvik, N.W.T., are asking for the public's help in locating a man who's wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

According to police, 35-year-old Richard Binder is believed to be in the Inuvik area and was last seen on the morning of Oct. 25, around 10:30 a.m. There is an outstanding warrant for his arrest for four charges, including assault causing bodily harm, and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Robert Frizzell said that the charges are in relation to an incident that took place Oct. 25, but didn't elaborate.

In a news release Monday, RCMP describe Binder as five feet nine inches tall and weighing 190 pounds with "collar length brown hair and brown eyes." He is of Inuvialuit descent.

Police are asking anyone with information about Binder's whereabouts not to approach him, and to contact Inuvik RCMP at (867) 777-1111, or anonymously through Crimestoppers.