Inquest begins into Richard Binder Jr.'s death near Inuvik

The inquest into the death of a 35-year-old man in 2018 begins Tuesday in Inuvik, N.W.T.

Richard Binder Jr. was found dead near Big Lake, just outside Inuvik, on Nov. 3, 2018.

Just over a week earlier, police had asked for the public's help in finding Binder. At the time, they said he was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for four charges, including assault causing bodily harm and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Police announced Binder had been found dead days later.

The N.W.T. Office of the Chief Coroner called the inquest last week. It's scheduled to be held at the Mackenzie Hotel.