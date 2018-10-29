Skip to Main Content
Inquest begins into Richard Binder Jr.'s death near Inuvik
The 35-year-old was found dead near Big Lake, just outside Inuvik, N.W.T., in 2018. That was five days after police had asked for the public's help in finding him due to an outstanding arrest warrant.

35-year-old wanted by police just 5 days before he was found dead near Big Lake

A photo of Richard Binder Jr. provided by Inuvik RCMP. The inquest into his death in 2018 begins Tuesday at the Mackenzie Hotel in Inuvik. (Inuvik RCMP)

The inquest into the death of a 35-year-old man in 2018 begins Tuesday in Inuvik, N.W.T.

Richard Binder Jr. was found dead near Big Lake, just outside Inuvik, on Nov. 3, 2018. 

Just over a week earlier, police had asked for the public's help in finding Binder. At the time, they said he was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for four charges, including assault causing bodily harm and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Police announced Binder had been found dead days later.

The N.W.T. Office of the Chief Coroner called the inquest last week. It's scheduled to be held at the Mackenzie Hotel.

