Rhubarb-apple-strawberry crisp: a trifecta of flavours

This week on The Arctic Kitchen we are sharing what could be the most scrumptious dessert recipe out there.

Rhubarb-apple-strawberry crisp.

It comes from Jacquelyn Black of Coquitlam, B.C. and it's as mouth watering as it sounds.

"This is one of the simplest desserts … and one of the yummiest!" Black said when she posted it on CBC's Facebook group The Arctic Kitchen.

"You actually can use any fruit combo that suits you — whatever you have on hand or is in season where you are," she wrote.

Jacquelyn Black loves to cook and share recipes and stories on CBC North's Arctic Kitchen group. (Submitted by Jacquelyn Black)

Black loves to cook and is very active in the Facebook group that now has nearly 11,000 members sharing their favourite recipes.

"Cooking is my thing and I thought, 'you know what, this is just perfect for me,' so I'm quite a frequent contributor to The Arctic Kitchen," she said in an interview with CBC's Wanda McLeod.

Black loves that she's now considered a 'visual storyteller' in the group and that she's known for telling fun, personal cooking stories.

It's a "community," she said.

And she shows her love for her community by sharing detailed, easy to follow recipes like this:

6 cups of fruit. Black used one cup cubed rhubarb, eight fresh strawberries (sliced and cubed), and five to seven Granny Smith apples (peeled and cubed)

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup flour

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Topping:

1 cup flour

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup quick cooking rolled oats

1/2 cup butter, melted

"Preheat oven to 375 degrees [F] … use either an 8-inch square pan or a medium sized oval one," she said in the post.

Jacquelyn Black says she doesn't grease the baking dish when making her rhubarb, apple, strawberry crisp. (Jacquelyn black)

But, she said "Do NOT grease the pan."

"Place all the chopped fruit in a large bowl. Add the sugar, flour and cinnamon and stir until combined. Place the fruit in the pan. Then combine the topping ingredients and sprinkle over the fruit. Bake at 375 degrees F for 40 minutes," she wrote.

Black says there's nothing quite like this homemade crisp.

"The flavours are beautiful, the tartness of the rhubarb and the apples, the taste of strawberries ... the pleasing crunch of the oats and the sweetness of the brown sugar."

Of course, it's not complete without a dollop of cream.

"I serve it with whipped cream instead of ice cream due to the billowy texture of the whipped cream."

If you have recipes you'd like to share or just want to see what other people from all over the world are making, feel free to join our Facebook group.