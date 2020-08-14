Revamped Inuvik park could be done by end of 2020

After years of discussion to revamp Chief Jim Koe Park, work started this summer and it looks like it might be finished by December.

Jackie Challis, director of economic development and tourism in Inuvik, N.W.T., said the town has held public consultations since 2017, but this year all the funding came together.

"Inuvik doesn't have many spaces that belong to everyone," said Challis. "Chief Jim Koe Park is our central meeting space and outdoor venue and it belongs to everyone."

The area holds many community events, especially in the summer, where performances are put on and people gather to eat.

A rendered image of the revamped Chief Jim Koe Park. The colours may not be the same. (Town of Inuvik)

Now, the space will offer even more to the town, residents and tourists.

There are two parts to the project: a special events pavilion, and a building that will house the Arctic market, visitor centre and tourism office.

The special events pavilion will include a trailer stage, platform stage, bleachers and a covered area. There will be capacity for about 270 people with the bleachers under the tent — so people can enjoy festivities no matter the weather — and it will have ramps and accessible seating.

A rendered image of the special events pavilion at the soon-to-be revamped Chief Jim Koe Park. (Town of Inuvik)

The pavilion is funded through the capital budget and $560,000 in federal funding from the Department of Canadian Heritage. The town also received more than $475,000 in federal funding from the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor).

She said the funding supports artists and vendors, and creating the multi-use area will help people generate income.

A rendered image of the special events pavilion from the outside at the soon-to-be revamped Chief Jim Koe Park. (Town of Inuvik)

"When we look at the Arctic market building we are excited because it expands, it allows us to have up to 25 potential vendors at a time."

Challis said the town is also looking forward to what the building can do for visitors in the region, since the regional visitor centre is only opened during the summer.

"Our shoulder season and winter season tourism has increased significantly and we are starting to see more and more foot traffic in our town office from visitors."

The town says it will work with the Gwich'in Tribal Council to preserve this sign or possibly get a new one. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Preserving key parts of park

Challis also wants residents to know they will not be losing key parts of Jim Koe Park.

In 2011, a fire pit was built in the park for the National Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearing, which was hosted in Inuvik. Although it might be moved, Challis said the fire pit is important to residents.

"We know there's a significance of that piece and we don't want to lose that," said Challis.

"We will make sure we maintain that and there is some sort of signage to its history and to the relevance of the people here."

Challis said the tender for the market and visitors centre building will close to bidders on Aug. 19, and construction will begin shortly after.

"I just can't wait to see us in it and dancing, and celebrating… and have events again."